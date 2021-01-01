MSI GE66 Raider vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 99.9 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1108:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|60%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.6%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1199
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider +139%
5800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider +185%
2799
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1