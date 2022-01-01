Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or Delta 15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs Delta 15 Advantage Edition

62 out of 100
MSI GE66 Raider
VS
66 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
MSI GE66 Raider
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and Delta 15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~76.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 572 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95-120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
GE66 Raider
13.8 TFLOPS
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +2%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC233
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

