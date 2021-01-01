MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 99.9 against 48 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (128.6 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|363.2 mm (14.3 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|228.6 mm (9 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|22.8 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|135 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1174
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5635
5471
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2616
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1