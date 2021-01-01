Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

71 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (155.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or GE66 Raider
4. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Dell G7 17 7700
5. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or GE76 Raider
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or Dell G3 15 3500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or ask any questions
EnglishРусский