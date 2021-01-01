Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

74 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 99.9 against 59 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (143.7 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

