MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (145.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6703
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5554
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
