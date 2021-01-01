Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

73 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 568-775% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1700 grams less (around 3.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (109.3 vs 174.7 square inches)
  • 58% sharper screen – 201 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~77%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 3733 MHz
Shading units 5120 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

