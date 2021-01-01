MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99.9 against 62 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 166% sharper screen – 338 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (102.9 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|100 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +34%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +60%
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +24%
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +59%
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1