Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142.1 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs GE66 Raider
4. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs Dell G7 17 7700
5. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs GE76 Raider
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs MSI GS66 Stealth
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Strix G17 G713
8. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs MSI GE66 Raider
10. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat or ask any questions
EnglishРусский