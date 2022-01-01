Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
MSI GE76 Raider
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 99.9 against 57 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (143.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 9 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
