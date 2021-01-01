Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

MSI GE76 Raider
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
MSI GE76 Raider
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (114.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 0 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
