Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
MSI GE76 Raider
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GE76 Raider or ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
2. MSI GE76 Raider or Stealth GS77
3. MSI GE76 Raider or GP76 Leopard
4. MSI GE76 Raider or ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
5. MSI GE76 Raider or Katana GF66
6. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Dell Alienware m15 R7
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Strix G17 G713 (2022)
10. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский