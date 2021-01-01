Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

72 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
MSI GE76 Raider
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (140.6 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +199%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
4.608 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

