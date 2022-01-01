Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
MSI GE76 Raider
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 99.9 against 48 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.4 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS76 Stealth vs GE76 Raider
2. MSI Stealth GS77 vs GE76 Raider
3. MSI GE66 Raider vs GE76 Raider
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs MSI GE76 Raider
5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) vs MSI GE76 Raider
6. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Gaming F15 (2021)
8. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
10. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский