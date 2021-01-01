Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

71 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
MSI GE76 Raider
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 99.9 against 86 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.5 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1253
Alienware m15 R6 +10%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +23%
6063
Alienware m15 R6
4934
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
2958
Alienware m15 R6 +26%
3725

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +160%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

