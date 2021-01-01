Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Alienware m17 R3 – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Dell Alienware m17 R3

MSI GE76 Raider
VS
Dell Alienware m17 R3
MSI GE76 Raider
Dell Alienware m17 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell Alienware m17 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Alienware m17 R3

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~70.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2667 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

