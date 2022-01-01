Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 55 dB 54.8 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1293
Alienware x17 R1 +24%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
6355
Alienware x17 R1 +34%
8512
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1253
Alienware x17 R1 +23%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
7845
Alienware x17 R1 +62%
12733

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +5%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
