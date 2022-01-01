You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69% Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm Colors Blue White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 55 dB 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness GE76 Raider n/a Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 6 14 Threads 12 20 L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1291 Alienware x17 R2 +39% 1798 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 6206 Alienware x17 R2 +106% 12796 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1253 Alienware x17 R2 +47% 1841 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 7845 Alienware x17 R2 +117% 17009

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GE76 Raider 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

