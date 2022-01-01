Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1291
G15 5520 (2022) +37%
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
6206
G15 5520 (2022) +77%
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1253
G15 5520 (2022) +43%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
7845
G15 5520 (2022) +98%
15563

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +85%
13.8 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
