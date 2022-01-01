You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.7 vs 174.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69% Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm Colors Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness GE76 Raider n/a G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1291 G15 5520 (2022) +37% 1770 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 6206 G15 5520 (2022) +77% 10963 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1253 G15 5520 (2022) +43% 1795 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 7845 G15 5520 (2022) +98% 15563

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GE76 Raider +85% 13.8 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.