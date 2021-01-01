MSI GE76 Raider vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~150%) battery – 99.9 against 40 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (112.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|50%
|Response time
|3 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +125%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1