MSI GE76 Raider vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

71 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
MSI GE76 Raider
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +219%
13.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
