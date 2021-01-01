MSI GE76 Raider vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 174.7 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1253
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +16%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +19%
6063
5108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2958
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +32%
3901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
