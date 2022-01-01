Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
MSI GE76 Raider
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +125%
13.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R1 and MSI GE76 Raider
2. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and MSI GE76 Raider
3. MSI GE66 Raider and MSI GE76 Raider
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and MSI GE76 Raider
5. MSI GS76 Stealth and MSI GE76 Raider
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
9. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
10. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский