MSI GE76 Raider vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

MSI GE76 Raider
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
MSI GE76 Raider
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~104%) battery – 99.9 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.3 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1374:1
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.8%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
GE76 Raider
n/a
G5 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm 439 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1291
G5 (2021) +11%
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
6206
G5 (2021) +5%
6519
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1253
G5 (2021) +41%
1767
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
7845
G5 (2021) +22%
9550

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
G5 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

