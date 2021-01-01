Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or ENVY 17 – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs HP ENVY 17

71 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
55 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
MSI GE76 Raider
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 99.9 against 55 watt-hours
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (160.1 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 8 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GE76 Raider
n/a
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1174
ENVY 17 +8%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +35%
5635
ENVY 17
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
484
ENVY 17 +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +37%
2732
ENVY 17
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GE76 Raider and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI GE76 Raider and Dell Alienware m17 R4
3. MSI GE76 Raider and Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
4. MSI GE76 Raider and GP66 Leopard
5. MSI GE76 Raider and Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
6. HP ENVY 17 and Dell XPS 15 9500
7. HP ENVY 17 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 and MSI GE76 Raider or ask any questions
EnglishРусский