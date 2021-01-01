Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Omen 15 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

72 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
VS
66 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
MSI GE76 Raider
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (133 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

