You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (141.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.1% Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness GE76 Raider n/a Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 150 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm 636 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770 Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1267 Omen 16 (2022) +46% 1849 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 6232 Omen 16 (2022) +51% 9399 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GE76 Raider 1253 Omen 16 (2022) +52% 1905 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GE76 Raider 7845 Omen 16 (2022) +65% 12978

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance GE76 Raider +115% 13.8 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2022) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 87 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.