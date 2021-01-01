MSI GE76 Raider vs HP Spectre x360 15
HP Spectre x360 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
89
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Can run popular games at about 394-538% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 99.9 against 72.9 watt-hours
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (126.3 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1253
Spectre x360 15 +24%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +16%
6063
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Spectre x360 15 +9%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +30%
2958
2281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
