Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 394-538% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 99.9 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (126.3 vs 174.7 square inches)

Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider
1253
Spectre x360 15 +24%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +16%
6063
Spectre x360 15
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider +30%
2958
Spectre x360 15
2281

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 3840 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE76 Raider +717%
13.8 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

