You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (149.1 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.3% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1203:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6% Response time - 12 ms Max. brightness GE76 Raider n/a Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 130 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance GE76 Raider +198% 13.8 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC245 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 87 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.