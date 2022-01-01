You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (146.3 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.7% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness GE76 Raider n/a Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance GE76 Raider 13.8 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +28% 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.