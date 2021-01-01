MSI GE76 Raider vs Alpha 15
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
92
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
52
NanoReview Score
71
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.5 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|284 mm (11.18 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~75.7%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|230 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider +4%
1203
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Alpha 15 +25%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider +3%
484
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Alpha 15 +41%
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
