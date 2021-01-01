Home > Laptop comparison > GE76 Raider or Alpha 15 – what's better?

MSI GE76 Raider vs Alpha 15

MSI GE76 Raider
VS
MSI Alpha 15
MSI GE76 Raider
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE76 Raider and Alpha 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.5 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE76 Raider
vs
Alpha 15

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 284 mm (11.18 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~75.7%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 230 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider +4%
1203
Alpha 15
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
5599
Alpha 15 +25%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GE76 Raider +3%
484
Alpha 15
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GE76 Raider
2732
Alpha 15 +41%
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

