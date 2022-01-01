Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or Nitro 5 AN515-58 – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
MSI GF63 Thin
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.4 vs 151.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 57.5 against 51 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~68.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 155°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 120 W 230 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1536
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +8%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
6417
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +66%
10684
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1492
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +18%
1760
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
9378
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +36%
12716

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

