You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12450H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.4 vs 141.4 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 55.9 dB 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 529 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 40 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +276% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 80 dB 79.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.