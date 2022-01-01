Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 60 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) +276%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80 dB 79.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

