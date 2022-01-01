Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
MSI GF63 Thin
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 49% sharper screen – 210 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 0 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 55.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1536
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +13%
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
6417
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +38%
8880
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1492
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +15%
1709
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
GF63 Thin +89%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
