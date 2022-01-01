You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12450H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (131.6 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~87.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 55.9 dB 45.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 40 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +8% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 80 dB 80.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.7 x 8.3 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

