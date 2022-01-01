MSI GF63 Thin vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1423
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6376
9991
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +17%
1758
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +21%
9378
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|-
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
