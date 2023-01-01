Home > Laptop comparison > Thin GF63 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

MSI Thin GF63 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
MSI Thin GF63
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
MSI Thin GF63
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Thin GF63 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 141.4 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Thin GF63
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 51.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Thin GF63
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
~25% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
Thin GF63
250 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 330 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Thin GF63 +6%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and MSI Thin GF63 or ask any questions
Promotion
