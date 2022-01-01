Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
MSI GF63 Thin
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (107.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 55.9 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 120 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
