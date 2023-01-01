Home > Laptop comparison > Thin GF63 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Thin GF63 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (141.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Thin GF63
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 51.2 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time - 23 ms
Max. brightness
Thin GF63
250 nits
ROG Strix G17 G713 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Thin GF63 +21%
1536
ROG Strix G17 G713
1273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Thin GF63
6417
ROG Strix G17 G713 +20%
7718
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Thin GF63 +12%
1492
ROG Strix G17 G713
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Thin GF63
9378
ROG Strix G17 G713 +26%
11811
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Thin GF63
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

