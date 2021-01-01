You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.8 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 TGP 40 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 1024 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GF63 Thin +162% 3.195 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.