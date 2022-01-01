Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or G15 5510 – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Dell G15 5510

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
MSI GF63 Thin
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~69%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 52.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
GF63 Thin
n/a
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 727 / 948 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +36%
1536
G15 5510
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +50%
6417
G15 5510
4287
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +30%
1492
G15 5510
1144
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +65%
9378
G15 5510
5680

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
