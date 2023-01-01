MSI Thin GF63 vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.4 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~68.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray, Purple
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.2 dB
|47.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|120 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|330 grams
|880 / 1340 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
G15 5530 (2023) +26%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6385
G15 5530 (2023) +109%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1462
G15 5530 (2023) +33%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9426
G15 5530 (2023) +93%
18239
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
