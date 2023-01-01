Home > Laptop comparison > Thin GF63 or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Thin GF63 vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)

51 out of 100
MSI Thin GF63
VS
61 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
MSI Thin GF63
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Thin GF63 and Dell G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.4 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Thin GF63
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~68.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black White, Gray, Purple
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 51.2 dB 47.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Max. brightness
Thin GF63
250 nits
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 120 W 240 / 330 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 330 grams 880 / 1340 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Thin GF63
1513
G15 5530 (2023) +26%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Thin GF63
6385
G15 5530 (2023) +109%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Thin GF63
1462
G15 5530 (2023) +33%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Thin GF63
9426
G15 5530 (2023) +93%
18239
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Thin GF63
3.195 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Thin GF63 and Katana GF66
2. MSI Thin GF63 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
3. MSI Thin GF63 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
4. MSI Thin GF63 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. MSI Thin GF63 and Cyborg 15
6. Dell G15 5530 (2023) and G16 7630 (2023)
7. Dell G15 5530 (2023) and MSI Katana 15 (2023)
8. Dell G15 5530 (2023) and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
9. Dell G15 5530 (2023) and 5520 (2022)
10. Dell G15 5530 (2023) and MSI Cyborg 15
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and MSI Thin GF63 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский