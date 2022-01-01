Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or Dell G16 – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Dell G16

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
68 out of 100
Dell G16
MSI GF63 Thin
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 51 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1154:1
sRGB color space - 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
GF63 Thin
n/a
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 120 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1536
Dell G16 +21%
1860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
6417
Dell G16 +105%
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1492
Dell G16 +27%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
9378
Dell G16 +84%
17215

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
Dell G16 +172%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs MSI GF63 Thin
2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs MSI GF63 Thin
3. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs MSI GF63 Thin
4. Dell Alienware m15 R7 vs Dell G16
5. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Dell G16
6. Dell Inspiron 16 5625 vs Dell G16
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs Dell G16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G16 and MSI GF63 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский