56 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
MSI GF63 Thin
Dell Vostro 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX330
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Dell Vostro 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
GF63 Thin
n/a
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +34%
1390
Vostro 15 3500
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +163%
5868
Vostro 15 3500
2228
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF63 Thin +162%
3.195 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

