MSI GF63 Thin vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

56 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
MSI GF63 Thin
Dell Vostro 15 5515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 54%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
GF63 Thin
n/a
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +40%
1390
Vostro 15 5515
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +64%
5868
Vostro 15 5515
3583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +60%
1758
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin +105%
9378
Vostro 15 5515
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

