You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1024 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

