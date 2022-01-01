MSI GF63 Thin vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|55.9 dB
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|330 gramm
|429 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1536
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6417
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +62%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +15%
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9378
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +31%
12314
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|80 dB
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
