Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
MSI GF63 Thin
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~89%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 120 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
6417
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +62%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin
1492
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +15%
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF63 Thin
9378
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +31%
12314

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +57%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs MSI GF63 Thin
2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs MSI GF63 Thin
3. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 vs MSI GF63 Thin
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell Precision 5570 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and MSI GF63 Thin or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский