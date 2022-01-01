You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12450H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~90.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 55.9 dB 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 120 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 40 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +92% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 80 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.