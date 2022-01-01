Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or Victus 15 (2022 Intel) – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
MSI GF63 Thin
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~73.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
6 (37.5%)
10 (62.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GF63 Thin and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. MSI GF63 Thin and Katana GF66
3. MSI GF63 Thin and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
5. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Dell G15 5520 (2022)
6. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and MSI GF63 Thin or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский