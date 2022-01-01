Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) – what's better?

MSI GF63 Thin vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
MSI GF63 Thin
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~83.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 95 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 389 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 68.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or MSI GF63 Thin
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or MSI GF63 Thin
3. MSI Katana GF66 or GF63 Thin
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or MSI GF63 Thin
5. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or MSI GF63 Thin
6. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 or MSI GF63 Thin
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) and MSI GF63 Thin or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский