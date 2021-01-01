Home > Laptop comparison > GF63 Thin or IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) – what's better?

56 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
MSI GF63 Thin
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF63 Thin and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (131.9 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF63 Thin
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357.6 x 237.9 x 17.9-20.3 mm
14.08 x 9.37 x 0.7-0.8 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 60%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF63 Thin +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
