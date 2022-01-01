You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 51 Wh - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12450H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm

14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 55.9 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 135 / 170 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 40 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 71 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

